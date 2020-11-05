Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — budget departmental hearings. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Dispatch Executive Management board. 9:30 a.m. Virtual meeting, Web address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7186713647, meeting ID: 718-671-3647.

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Friday, Nov. 6

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — budget departmental hearings. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Pagosa Peak Open School Strategic Planning Training. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87867799418, meeting ID: 878 6779 9418, call-in number: (346) 248-7799.

Monday, Nov. 9

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners conference call with Colorado Department of Transportation regarding road projects. 9 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, 7 Parelli Way.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, The Break Room, 2045 Eagle Drive.

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board work session and regular meeting. 4:30 p.m. work session, 5:30 p.m. meeting. See town website for participation information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. meeting, Pagosa Springs Middle School Library, 309 Lewis St.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting and Board of Trustees of the Pagosa Fire Protection District Firemen’s Pension Fund meeting: Record of proceedings of Public Hearing on proposed 2021 budgets. 6:30 p.m., Administration building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting. Check www.pagosaspringscdc.org for the login information.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — budget departmental hearings. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Friday, Nov. 13

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session — budget departmental hearings. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Pagosa Peak Open School Strategic Planning Training. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84417994283, meeting ID: 844 1799 4283, call-in number: (346) 248-7799.

Monday, Nov. 16

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District special board meeting. 4 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

