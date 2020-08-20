Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting and Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting and work session. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293. Phone in using: (346) 248-7799.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Archuleta County Planning Commission meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom meeting online.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.