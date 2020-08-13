Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Archuleta County Combined Dispatch special meeting — preliminary budget review. 2:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7186713647?pwd=ZTdkRVBZZjFpLzRObWl0QXY0dnIrdz09 or call (346) 248-7799, meeting ID: 718 671 3647, passcode: 327129.

San Juan Water Conservancy District joint work session. 4 p.m., PAWSD administrative offices, 100 Lyn Ave.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m., Zoom meeting. Join at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/79928556999.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.