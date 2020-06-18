Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, June 18

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors special meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way or join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89699137931?pwd=NXU1U3U4NHorVGpiVmZNVUFYcXd1UT09, meeting ID: 896 9913 7931, password: 154634, or call (346) 248-7799.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education special meeting. 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting. See the agenda on the district website for participation information.

Tuesday, June 23

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 4:30 p.m. work session, 5:30 p.m. meeting. See town website for participation information.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293. Phone in using (346) 248-7799. 

Wednesday, June 24

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom online. Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.

Thursday, June 25

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on June 18, 2020.