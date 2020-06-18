Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, June 18

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors special meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way or join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89699137931?pwd=NXU1U3U4NHorVGpiVmZNVUFYcXd1UT09, meeting ID: 896 9913 7931, password: 154634, or call (346) 248-7799.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education special meeting. 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting. See the agenda on the district website for participation information.

Tuesday, June 23

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 4:30 p.m. work session, 5:30 p.m. meeting. See town website for participation information.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293. Phone in using (346) 248-7799.

Wednesday, June 24

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom online. Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.

Thursday, June 25

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.