Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, May 21

Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority Commission meeting. See town website for participation information.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. See town website for participation information.

Tuesday, May 26

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293. Phone in using (346) 248-7799.

Wednesday, May 27

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom online.

Thursday, May 28

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session — presentation of budget. 5 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors special meeting. 5 p.m., visit https://pagosapeakopenschool.org prior to meeting for more information and login information.

Tuesday, June 2

Southwestern Water Conservation District board teleconference. 9 a.m. Call (605) 475-5618, 797282#.

Wednesday, June 3

Town of Pagosa Springs Historic Preservation Board. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Thursday, June 4

Dispatch Executive Management board. 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom virtual meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7186713647, meeting ID: 718 671 3647.

Monday, June 8

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors meeting. 5 p.m., visit https://pagosapeakopenschool.org prior to meeting for more information and login information.

Tuesday, June 9

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, virtual meeting.

Wednesday, June 10

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation meeting. 5:30 p.m., visit www.pagosaspringscdc.org for link to virtual meeting.

Thursday, June 11

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, June 23

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293. Phone in using (346) 248-7799.

Tuesday, June 30

Archuleta School District Board of Education special meeting. 5 p.m., virtual meeting.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, CDC, Education, Medical, News, PAWSD, Town of Pagosa Springs, Utilities, Water