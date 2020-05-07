Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, May 7

Dispatch Executive Management board meeting. 9:30 a.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center board room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Monday, May 11

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors regular meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Tuesday, May 12

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, Boss Hogg’s, 157 Navajo Trail Drive. (Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.)

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, virtual meeting.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Station 1, Training Room, 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, May 13

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular board meeting. 4 p.m., contact admin@pagosaspringscdc.org for Zoom meeting link.

Thursday, May 14

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Saturday, May 16

La Plata Electric Association partial annual meeting. 10:30 a.m. Partial, virtual annual meeting to announce director results and conduct questions and answers. Meeting access details: www.lpea.coop/annual-meeting. Submit questions for the Q-and-A session by 4 p.m. Friday, May 15, to comments@lpea.coop.

Tuesday, May 19

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Thursday, May 21

Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority Commission meeting. See town website for participation information.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. See town website for participation information.

Wednesday, May 20

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. (Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.)

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m. Zoom meeting; join us at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/79928556999.

Tuesday, May 26

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and via Zoom online.

Thursday, May 28

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session — presentation of budget. 5 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.

