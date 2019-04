Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, April 4

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District work session. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session on economic development. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Tuesday, April 9

Archuleta School District Board of Education elementary school visit. 8 a.m., Pagosa Springs Elementary School, 141 S. 10th St.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, Boss Hogg’s Restaurant, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. 5:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting and Board of Trustees of the Pagosa Fire Protection District Firemen’s Pension Fund regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Station 1, Training Room, 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, April 10

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular board meeting and board elections. 5:30 p.m., The Springs Resort Ecoluxe conference room, 165 Hot Springs Blvd.

Monday, April 15

San Juan Water Conservancy District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Unit 5.

Tuesday, April 16

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Wednesday, April 17

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Thursday, April 18

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, April 23

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Joint town/county work session. Noon, Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center Great Room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, April 24

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Thursday, April 25

Pagosa Springs Town Council work session. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Tuesday, April 30

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special work session. 5:30 p.m., Tara Community Center, 333 Milton Lane, Arboles.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.

