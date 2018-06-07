Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.
Thursday, June 7
Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District initial presentation of results and consideration of any alternatives for water and wastewater rate study by Stantec. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.
Archuleta School District Board of Education presentation/tour. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Elementary School cafeteria, 141 S. 10th St.
Friday, June 8
Upper San Juan Library District board work session. 9 a.m., Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.
Monday, June 11
San Juan Water Conservancy District regular board meeting. 7 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Unit 5.
Tuesday, June 12
Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.
Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.
Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. 5:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.
Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Station 1, Training Room, 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.
