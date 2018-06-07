Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, June 7

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District initial presentation of results and consideration of any alternatives for water and wastewater rate study by Stantec. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Archuleta School District Board of Education presentation/tour. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Elementary School cafeteria, 141 S. 10th St.

Friday, June 8

Upper San Juan Library District board work session. 9 a.m., Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

Monday, June 11

San Juan Water Conservancy District regular board meeting. 7 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Unit 5.

Tuesday, June 12

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.

Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. 5:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Station 1, Training Room, 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, Fire District, Library, News, Parks and Recreation, PAWSD, Town of Pagosa Springs, Utilities, Water