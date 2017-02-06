Public invited to Growing Partners meeting Feb. 7

- News
By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The PREVIEW
Growing Partners of Southwest Colorado will hold its monthly fellows training meeting at the River Pointe Cafe, 445 San Juan St., on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The public is invited to attend from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to learn about community organizing, food systems and the upcoming free six-month community leadership training.
Founded in 2007, Growing Partners is a partnership of agencies and individuals working together with an overall vision of creating a healthy, local food system that reaches all ages, incomes and cultures. One of the organization’s goals is to help community members learn the tools of leadership to affect positive change in their communities within the members’ own personal areas of interest.
Meeting schedule
10:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Organizing 101 and Food Systems 101. Presentation by Gretchen Groenke, Growing Partners.
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — A visit to the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership Education Dome on the San Juan River; question and answer with Roberta Tolan, Archuleta County CSU Extension director.
The free community leadership training will begin in March 2017. The training is designed to support community members in shaping the world they want to live in. The program will teach personal development, collaboration skills and strategies for creating change. In addition, one-on-one support for attendees’ specific interests and connections to relevant resources and opportunities will be offered.
More information will be available at the Feb. 7 meeting. For more on the nonprofit organization, visit growingpartners.org.