Public input sought for Southern HDs Landscape Restoration Project

By Esther Godson

San Juan National Forest’

The San Juan National Forest’s Columbine Ranger District invites input on a proposal for the Southern HDs Landscape Restoration Project.

You can participate in the planning process by sharing suggestions for how to make the project better, specific concerns or information you may have about the project area. A public scoping period is open until Oct. 13.

The proposed activities are to manage vegetation using methods like prescribed burning, small-scale tree thinning, public fuelwood sales, mowing or targeted livestock grazing. The proposal also includes the possible designation of one proposed fire control line as a motorized OHV trail.

The main purpose of these treatments would be to restore the land to more favorable vegetation conditions and reduce risk from wildfire. The project covers approximately 34,000 acres and is located south of U.S. 160 in the HD Mountains southeast of Bayfield. This project would complete the analysis and authorization for restoration of all U.S. Forest Service lands in the HDs.

You can view a scoping notice, including a map, and provide input online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58742. There will be additional opportunities for input as the planning process continues, but early participation is encouraged.

For more information, please contact the Columbine Ranger District at 884-2512.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874.