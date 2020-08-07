Public health director finalist for position in Washington state

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Liane Jollon, executive director of San Juan Basin Public Health, is one of three finalists for the position of director of the Benton County Health Department.

According to an article published Monday in the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Jollon is a finalist alongside Paula Mandel, public health deputy director of the Pima County Health Department in Tucson, Ariz., and Lindsay Rogers, associate commissioner of health and developmental services for the Health and Human Services Commission in Austin, Texas.

Benton County is located in southeastern Washington state on the border with Oregon.

Jollon provided a statement to The SUN on Monday regarding being a finalist for the position: “As The Pagosa Sun has reported, Archuleta County has announced plans to investigate withdrawing from San Juan Basin Public Health in order to form its own county health department.

“Given the uncertain future of our health district, it makes sense for me to look into additional opportunities—including this chance to fulfill the duties of a public health director for a community where I have a prior professional relationship and would be very honored to serve.”

It is unclear when a final decision will be made about the position.