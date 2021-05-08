Public comment sought on Colorado Roadless Area boundary modification

U.S. Forest Service

The Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), proposes to modify the South San Juan Adjacent, Turkey Creek and Winter Hills/Serviceberry Mountain Colorado Roadless Area (CRA) boundaries on the San Juan National Forest to remove federal land for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange and to add acres to the Winter Hills/Serviceberry Mountain CRA.

The chief of the Forest Service proposes to modify the boundaries after a 90-day public notice and opportunity to comment.

How to comment

Comments must be received in writing by July 29.

Comments may be submitted electronically to: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=NP-2434.

Written comments concerning this notice should be addressed to Becca Smith, San Juan National Forest, P.O. Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Additional information

The Colorado Roadless Rule permits the chief of the Forest Service to modify CRA boundaries based on changed circumstances after providing public notice and a 90-day public comment period.

Pursuant to 36 CFR § 294.47(a), the Forest Service proposes to modify the South San Juan Adjacent Roadless Area and Turkey Creek Roadless Area boundaries to remove approximately 176 acres of federal land to be conveyed to nonfederal parties as part of the proposed land exchange.

The Forest Service is also considering modifying the Winter Hills/Serviceberry Mountain CRA to add between approximately 529 acres and 7,954 acres to the CRA. These various boundary modification alternatives were analyzed in the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange, which can be found at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57154. This exchange and boundary modifications do not include upper-tier roadless areas.

The Forest Service will consider public comments on the proposed boundary modifications in coordination with the proposed land exchange.

For further information, contact Becca Smith, lands specialist, at (970) 264-1521 or rebecca.smith@usda.gov.