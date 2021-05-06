Public comment on land exchange

Dear Editor:

The Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest published a legal notice in the Durango Herald, which begins a second 90-day public notice and comment period for a Colorado Roadless Area (CRA) boundary modification associated with the proposed Valle Seco 2019 Land Exchange Project.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.