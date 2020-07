PSMC’s finances rebound ‘a little bit’ in May

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) continued to fall under budget in several areas in May, according to a report given to the Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors on June 23.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.