PSMC recognized for technology implementation

By Angela Wirth

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) recently made the list as one of CHIME’s (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives) Most Wired Hospitals. This designation recognizes PSMC as one of the leaders in health care for adopting technology into our day-to-day workflows and our patient-care strategies.

A total of 16,138 organizations were represented in this year’s Most Wired program, which included three separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory and international. The surveys examined the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages.

Based on their survey responses, each participating organization received an overall score plus scores for individual levels in information technology capabilities including infrastructure, disaster recovery, security and interoperability.

At a level 7, CHIME recognizes PSMC for deploying technologies and strategies to help analyze data and achieving meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes. They also recognize that PSMC has advanced technologies such as telemedicine that expand health care. CHIME acknowledges this high level of technological leadership at PSMC and has rewarded the facility for producing meaningful outcomes, including improved quality of care, improved patient experience, reduced costs and broader patient access to health care services.

