PSMC receives protective equipment donations

By David Bruzzese

and Angela Wirth

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) last week received deliveries of donated personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) and the MakerLab at the Powerhouse in Durango.

The CHA, working with Angel Flight West to fly medical supplies to different areas in Colorado, generously delivered isolation gowns, N95 masks, boot and shoe covers, and disinfectant solution.

MakerLab volunteers, who are manufacturing PPE for communities and hospitals in the Four Corners, delivered face shields, an intubation box and powered air purifying respirators (PAPR). PAPR units are worn by hospital caregivers and mechanically filter they air they breathe. They are considered the gold standard for protecting frontline workers who may be exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“All of us at PSMC sincerely appreciate these donations of personal protective equipment, which continues to be hard to get through normal supply channels. While confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are relatively low here in Archuleta County, we are still in midst of a pandemic and are using protective equipment every day. We also need to ensure readiness in the event of a surge of cases,” said PSMC CEO Rhonda Webb, MD. “PSMC is fortunate to be part of a state hospital association that supports its members in this way, and in the case of the MakerLab’s donation, we’re grateful not only for the financial contributions and donations that funded the equipment, but also the tremendous skill and volunteer labor that went into researching, designing, testing and manufacturing it.”

In total, the CHA delivered 721 boot and shoe covers, 180 isolation gowns, 520 N95 masks, and four one-gallon containers of disinfectant solution. The MakerLab delivered eight PAPR units, an intubation box, as well as 150 face shields through a combined effort of the MakerLab and San Juan Basin Public Health.

