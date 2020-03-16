PSMC prepares to provide treatment plans to those with COVID-19 symptoms, reserves tests for critically ill

- News
In light of the current nationwide and local shortages of coronavirus COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits, masks, and other protective equipment, the Colorado Hospital Association and San Juan Basin Public Health are recommending that hospital caregivers assume patients who present with COVID-19 symptoms have the disease, and treat them according to CDC guidelines.
Because of this recommendation, testing at Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) is being reserved for critically ill, hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms but do not require hospitalization will be treated according to the CDC-recommended protocol for persons who test positive for the disease.
“We are being proactive in preparing for a potential influx of patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus, and at the same time, ensuring our ability to continue caring for the many patients we normally see,” said Rhonda Webb, M.D., CEO of Pagosa Springs Medical Center. “As a community, we can flatten the pandemic curve and keep each other safe by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate and call your healthcare provider,” she added.
PSMC may expand testing when more tests and protective equipment become available.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their healthcare provider for a treatment plan.
