PSMC offers medical visits by phone, postpones elective procedures

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) announced several operational changes that are being made due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Colorado.

In an effort to encourage social distancing, PSMC is offering primary care and mental health visits by phone. In-person visits will continue to be available as medically appropriate. Patients wishing to schedule an appointment should call 731-3700.

PSMC is also postponing elective surgeries scheduled from Wednesday, March 18, through Tuesday, March 31. At this time, PSMC is tentatively rescheduling elective surgeries for April 1 or later.

PSMC’s emergency department, walk-in urgent care, urgent and emergent surgical and diagnostic services continue to see patients.

“We know postponing elective surgeries is inconvenient to our patients, and we thank them for their understanding. Our goal is to make sure we ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, and always have the resources on hand to care for all of our patients, including those who may contract COVID-19,” said Rhonda Webb, M.D., CEO of Pagosa Springs Medical Center.

“As a community, each of us can help flatten a potential spike in COVID-19 infections by taking simple actions such as social distancing and visiting a doctor by telephone rather than in person when possible. Flattening the curve—the potential spike in coronavirus cases—will ensure our hospital has the capacity, including supplies, equipment, staff and other resources—to meet the ongoing healthcare needs of the community,” she added.

Resumption of elective surgeries will occur as appropriate, with the guidance from San Juan Basin Public Health, Colorado Department of Public Health, the Colorado Hospital Association, and the Centers for Disease Control.

PSMC patients who have questions about scheduled elective surgical procedures should call (970) 507-3925.

