PSMC hit by Russian hacking No patient data compromised

Staff at Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) recently learned that the medical center was criminally hacked by a group purportedly sponsored by the Russian government about two years ago, though the hackers were not successful in gaining any data.

