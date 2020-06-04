PSMC estimates losing nearly $2 million in revenue

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) lost an estimated $775,000 in revenue in March and an estimated $1.2 million in April, Finance Director Chelle Keplinger told the Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors on May 26.

