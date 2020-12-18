PS We Love You! business support program kicks off

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

Pagosans have been very dedicated to shopping local this season, as many businesses are reporting. Now there is one more way that you can support our local retailers, restaurants and service businesses — the PS We Love You local shopping program.

From Dec. 18 to Feb. 14, 2021, people will be able to go online through a link on the Chamber’s website and access numerous local stores, restaurants and other industries and purchase items or gift cards/certificates.

Here is how the program works. Log on to the website www.32auctions.com/PSWeLoveYou. That site has local participating businesses that are offering up goods or gift cards for people to purchase. Purchase your item, then go to check out. The checkout will tell you the shipping information. You will be able to pick up the item or gift card at some stores; others will mail them out. The store in turn will receive the full value of the item purchased.

The Chamber, through a generous partnership with the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County, will be picking up all the credit card and online store site fees in order for our businesses to recoup as much as they can, thus the support part of the program. Plus, it gives the stores another outlet for people to access their goods. Because of the town and county partnership, any business that is registered with the state and has a local business license with the town is eligible to participate.

Businesses can list up to five individual items or different denomination gift cards. Within those five items, they can list as many gift certificates or items as are available — don’t oversell your hard good items between actual and virtual shoppers. It’s that easy. Business should have received an email with instructions on how to send your items that you want listed to the Chamber. The deadline was Dec. 16; however, contact us and we can see if we can add you to the program quickly.

Shop local from the comfort of your home or office. Remember, if you forgot that Christmas present and need a New Year’s gift or perhaps a birthday present, the program runs until Valentine’s Day. Look for the ad in The Pagosa Springs SUN and go to the Chamber website. Remember to shop local, Pagosa, and PS We Love You! is just one more way to show your support to our business community. If the business has any questions, contact us at 264-2360.

Pagosa Perks another way to support local

Perhaps you don’t have a credit card to purchase your item online, or you’re not sure what to give that teacher or nurse or friend. Pagosa Perks is another great shop-local program. Gift certificates, or Perks, issued by the Chamber of Commerce, are another way to give the gift of local. Perks are like cashier’s checks and can be used at any Chamber-member business. Actually, any business should take the certificate as they are guaranteed and have the value of real money. You can use them to grocery shop, pay an electric bill or use it at a restaurant or retail store. The possibilities are numerous. You can pay for your Perks with a credit card, cash or check. They come in various denominations. The receiver of the Perks has the choice to use them where they want to use them. Call the Chamber to order your Perks. Perks are available year-round. Make sure you think about giving the gift of local this year. It is more important than ever.

Chamber board election

This is a reminder to our business community to vote for three of six candidates in the current Chamber Board of Directors voting process. Chamber businesses in good standing may cast one ballot per business. Voting is open now and runs until Jan. 8, 2021.

The current nominees are Tabitha Zappone, Robin Young, Marissa Talamante, Shane Prince, Curtis Nehring and Eric Hittle. Please take just a few minutes and vote for three of these six candidates by Jan. 8.

This story was updated to remove an incorrect link.