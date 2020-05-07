‘Protect the air we breathe’

Dear Editor:

It is a well-known fact, that hospitals around the globe are confronted with a shortage of respirators, required for severe COVID-19 patients to sustain life. However, it is not widely known that Colorado’s air pollution can increase our vulnerability to the COVID-19 respiratory pandemic.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion