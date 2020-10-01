Proposition 115

Dear Editor:

Colorado is 1 of only 7 states in our Republic which allows the termination of an unborn child’s life for any reason for the full 9 months of pregnancy, right up till the moment of birth. Approximately 300 unborn children lose their lives this way in Colorado every year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.