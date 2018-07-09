Proposed prescribed burn public meeting scheduled for South Fork

- News
By Mike Blakeman
Special to The SUN
The Divide Ranger District will hold a public meeting to discuss and receive feedback on a proposed prescribed burn west of South Fork. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, at 5 p.m. at the South Fork Community Center.
The proposed Powderhouse prescribed fire would be a 350-acre broadcast burn in grass, ponderosa pine and aspen about 2 miles southwest of South Fork on the Rio Grande National Forest. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuels in order to minimize the chance of a high-intensity fire.
The intent of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project and the fuels reduction work that has already occurred in the South Fork area. The meeting will also provide a forum for the public to provide feedback and discuss the feasibility and desire for the treatment.
For more information, contact the Rio Grande National Forest supervisor’s office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at (719) 852-5941.
