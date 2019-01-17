Property tax notices mailed, reflect increases

Property tax notices are now hitting the mailboxes of Archuleta County property owners and, as Assessor Natalie Woodruff indicated, some property owners are being caught off guard by the fact that their taxes have increased.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories