Producers encouraged to submit info for the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory

The Colorado Department of Agriculture annually publishes the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory, which promotes Colorado farmers markets, roadside stands, u-picks, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) producers, agritourism activities, wineries and farms and ranches that sell direct to the public. The 2019 edition is being organized, and producers are encouraged to submit their information for inclusion.

“We are celebrating the 35th anniversary of this popular publication this year,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “We hope to make it the biggest and best edition ever.”

More than 100,000 copies of the publication will be distributed in June to consumers through libraries, extension offices, farmers markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. In addition, Farm Fresh will be available as a mobile app for smartphones and online at www.coloradoagriculture.com.

The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is Feb. 15. For more information or to request a listing form, contact Loretta Lopez at (303) 869-9175 or visit www.coloradoagriculture.com.

San Juan Basin Beef Symposium

This annual event will be held in Cortez at the fairgrounds on Feb. 6. Please call the Montezuma County Extension office to register (970) 565-3123. There is a $25 fee.

Annie’s Project

Annie’s Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. The mission is to empower farm and ranch women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

The cost is $75, and it will be held from Feb. 28 to March 2. Materials and meals will be provided. Please come by the Extension office to pick up an application or visit the Facebook page, CSU Extension-Archuleta County, to download. Applications are due on Feb. 15.

