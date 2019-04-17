Proclamation supports 9Health Fair on April 27

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Town Council voted unanimously on April 2 to authorize Mayor Don Volger to sign a proclamation in support of the 9Health Fair on April 27, with the document attested to by Town Clerk April Hessman.

It says, “… we encourage citizens to attend to receive vital health screenings and information so that they can have healthier, longer and happier lives.”

The 9Health Fair, a Colorado-based organization headquartered in Denver, is taking notice. The CEO and president, Gary Drews, is authorizing this proclamation document to be spread through the 9Health Fair organization.

How about that? We volunteers who have been planning, coordinating and working hard to bring the April 27 health fair event into being feel quite proud of the commendation and acknowledgment.

Being able to get a full panel of blood tests for only $35 (cholesterol, blood glucose, liver, kidneys, thyroid and more) is a real benefit to our Pagosa Springs community. And, no fasting is necessary.

Free screenings include blood pressure, breast, spinal, vision, hand and height/weight/body mass index.

There will be a chance to ask questions of a medical professional, as well as 20-minute presentations.

And more. All free.

All of this will take place April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School from 7 to 11 a.m.

Payment for blood tests can be cash or check at door. Or, use a credit card online at 9Healthfair.org (there is a 20 percent discount — 9healthfair.org, go to Find A Fair, register, pay for tests, enter code MyFirst9HF for discount.) Bring an extra copy of paperwork.

Have special health and wellness skills? Could you offer education and information?

Want to volunteer? Questions? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org.

