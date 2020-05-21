Proceed with caution

Dear Editor:

I am fed up with amateur scholars that hold up the Constitution to defend their absolute ignorance of its contents or its meaning. To claim that the governor has no right under the Constitution to impose any kind of state law, order, mandate or other restriction deemed necessary for the safety of all the people of the state in an emergency or crisis is pure ignorance. The 10th Amendment gives broad powers to the states and to the people to act as necessary in these situations. To claim otherwise is an arrogant attempt by some people to justify actions that could put others at risk. That same Constitution does not give anyone the right to willfully subject any other person to potential harm by unreasonable, unethical, careless or illegal acts.

