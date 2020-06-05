Principal’s Pagosa Springs Elementary School Parent of the Year recipients

The Parent of the Year award recognizes parents who contribute to the school in ways that go above and beyond. The parents partner with Pagosa Springs Elementary School (PSES) to set up family nights, plan events, run with their kids during 100-Mile Club, participate in field trips, feed teachers during parent-teacher conferences and more. Pictured, from left to right, are this year’s award recipients: Ashli Stretton, Ashley Currier, Laura Jenkins and Mary Moore.

