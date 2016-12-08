Prescribed pile burns planned for Porcupine and Nipple Mountain areas

- News
By Ann Bond
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Ranger District plans to burn several slash piles resulting from the Rito Blanco Timber Sale over the winter on the San Juan National Forest east of Pagosa Springs.
The piles are located off the Nipple Mountain and Porcupine roads. Burning may occur throughout the winter; however, piles will only be burned when there is sufficient snow on the ground to prevent fire spread.
The actual dates of operations will be dependent on weather and permitted smoke conditions. The burns will be conducted by district personnel.
For additional information, please contact Fred Ellis, assistant fire management officer (fuels), Pagosa Ranger District, at 264-1541.
Smoke from wildfires and prescribed fires may affect your health. For more information, please go to: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
