Prescribed burns planned near Bayfield

Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit are plannning to conduct prescribed fires on public lands approximately five miles northwest of Bayfield next week or when conditions warrant.

The 286-acre Rabbit Mountain Project Prescribed Fire is planned to restore and maintain ecosystem health by reducing fuel loads, thereby reducing wildfire risks in the area.

A detailed burn plan outlines the parameters for prescribed burns.

“If conditions are ideal for a safe and effective prescribed burn project, we will move forward with this effort,” said BLM Fire Management Specialist Ian Barrett. “Public safety is critical and we want to make sure the smoke resulting from this project disperses from area communities.”

This prescribed fires may take several days to complete once initiated, and will be monitored throughout the process to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

For information on wildfires and restrictions in the area, call the Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Information line at 970-240-1070, visit the Durango Interagency Dispatch online at https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/durango/, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWD_Fire and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BLMMontroseFireUnit.

