Preschools spread the holiday spirit at the Senior Center

By Ursala Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa’s youngest performers paid a visit to the Pagosa Springs Senior Center this past week to spread the holiday cheer. The tiny voices of Seeds of Learning preschoolers recited poems and sang songs of the season to delighted and appreciative audiences.

Each of the three classes from Seeds of Learning visited the Senior Center at the Ross Aragon Community Center before lunch was served to the seniors; the Dragonfly classroom visited Tuesday, the 4-year-old Ladybugs on Wednesday and the 5-year-old Butterflies on Friday.

This was the 17th year that the preschoolers have visited the senior center during the holiday season. Each year, the children ride the three blocks from Seeds of Learning Center to the Senior Center on the Mountain Express Transit, which is an annual treat they eagerly anticipate during the weeks preceding.

Dave Krueger — the center’s treasured volunteer and former Pagosa Springs Elementary School music teacher — begins practicing the holiday program songs with the Seeds students several weeks in advance.

This year, the children learned the words and created hand motions to “Snowflake,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The older students were delighted to share their hard work with a crowd, while the youngest students surprised their audience with an impromptu unstructured dance to Krueger’s ukulele accompaniment, which was naturally well received.

The classrooms also work to create handmade gifts that each child personally delivers to a new senior center friend to uphold the season of giving and to warm the hearts of the seniors. Gifts range in style from ornaments to abstract miniature canvas art.

