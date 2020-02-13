Preliminary hearing reveals more details in Vista homicide

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, new details were revealed in the August 2019 homicide of Millie Mestas, 47, of Archuleta County.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Crime, Law Enforcement, News, Top Stories