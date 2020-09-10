PPOS Car Hop Movie Nights will continue through October

Pagosa Peak Open School

Due to growing popularity, Pagosa Peak Open School’s (PPOS) will continue to host Car Hop Movie Nights through October.

Movies start at dusk. Email movies@ppos.co for movie times, titles and to reserve your spot. Entry is by donation.

Movies are shown in the PPOS parking lot (the old Parelli building). Concessions will be available for purchase. All donations from Car Hop Movie Nights benefit the school’s capital campaign for building renovations.

PPOS is a tuition-free, public charter school serving Archuleta County.