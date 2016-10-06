e edition login button

Power supplier notifies LPEA of 2017 wholesale electricity price increase

By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN

La Plata Electric Association’s (LPEA) primary power provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, has notified the cooperative that wholesale power rates will increase 4.33 percent in 2017, but it is not yet known whether this will trigger a rate increase for LPEA’s member-customers.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on October 6, 2016.