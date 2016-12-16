Power outages reported

Currently LPEA’s crews are working a number of small outages in generally the Pine River Valley corridor, though outages are also being reported in Archuleta County and southern La Plata County.

While La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is not experiencing any single major outages at this time, as the current warm and wet storm continues to move through the region, smaller outages are beginning to occur across the service territory.

The heavy, wet snow can be problematic to the electrical system as it “sticks” to wires and tree branches. Also, these conditions can result in vehicle collisions with utility poles if drivers do not heed the slick conditions.

At this writing, 207 LPEA members are predicted to be out of power. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

