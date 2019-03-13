Power outage due to vehicle accident, two-hour delay for school district and Archuleta courts Wednesday, March 13

Due to inclement weather, road conditions and a power outage in town, there is a two-hour delay for Archuleta School District and Archuleta Courts today.

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) crews in Archuleta County had an early wake-up call this morning (Mar. 13) as the circuit supplying power to downtown Pagosa Springs has locked open at about 5 a.m., resulting in an outage for 1,123 consumer-members. The cause is a vehicular collision with a utility pole. Crews are at the location and are working to restore power.