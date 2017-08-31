‘Power of the Mind for Success’ at Pagosa Community of New Thought

By Lisa Burnson

The New Thought Community will convene on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. The topic of the discourse will be “Think and Grow Rich: Power of the Mind for the 21st century.”

Dr. Constance d’Angelis will apply her “7 Laws of Success and Winning and Mindfulness Magnetizes Success,” based on 19th and 20th century masters, industrialists and science of success theories including Ernest Holmes, founder of the Science of Mind.

Engage your innate power to achieve anything you choose. Change your thinking; change your life.

d’Angelis serves clients as a coach regarding death and dying, fiscal and estate issues, and alt-health therapies. She has studied, taught and participated in these systems for over 30 years. She received her juris doctor degree from Stetson University, bachelor of science, cum laude, premedical curriculum from University of Toledo, and is a certified health coach. Other accolades include speaker, instructor and practitioner duties in Science of Mind and Global New Thought.

The Sunday gathering will include guided visualization and meditations, song and affirmative prayer designed to lift the heart, mind and spirit. What the mind can conceive and believe, one can achieve.

During the Monday evening discussion group on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m., we will be viewing and discussing the film “My Greatest Teacher” featuring Dr. Wayne Dyer, author of “The Shift.” This film examines forgiveness and recovery from past trauma.

Both the Sunday service and evening discussions are held at the ReMax building, 390 Boulder Drive. For more information about the community, to attend a Sunday service or evening discussion, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020 or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org. We are a 501(c)3-designated church entity.

