Pottery & Art

SUN photos/Chris Mannara

Fourth and fifth-grade students from Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) explain their findings and show off their artwork and pottery following a field trip to the Aztec Ruins on Dec. 4. Led by fourth- and fifth-grade advisor Thomas Davenport, students explained to family members and PPOS kindergarten students the history of these ancient people’s everyday lives during presentations on Dec. 19.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on December 27, 2018.