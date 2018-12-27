Pottery & Art

- News
Fourth and fifth-grade students from Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) explain their findings and show off their artwork and pottery following a field trip to the Aztec Ruins on Dec. 4. Led by fourth- and fifth-grade advisor Thomas Davenport, students explained to family members and PPOS kindergarten students the history of these ancient people’s everyday lives during presentations on Dec. 19.
