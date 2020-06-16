Positive COVID-19 test announced, case count remains at eight

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

On June 12, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) confirmed that an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

That patient, PSMC Chief Administrative Officer Ann Bruzzese reported to The SUN in an email, “is in isolation and SJBPH is conducting contact tracing to quarantine and educate any individuals who may have been exposed.”

Citing patient privacy, no additional information will be reported about the patient, Bruzzese’s email states.

Despite the positive test, Archuleta County’s official case count remains at eight, where it has been since April 17.

SJBPH Director of Communications Claire Ninde explained to The SUN in an email: “In most cases, SJPBH does not receive information on someone who tests positive in one of the two counties we serve but resides elsewhere. Those individuals would be counted in the county of their residence. Because we do not receive this information, we cannot include these cases in our count.”

“This new positive case in Archuleta County is a reminder to everyone to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands,” Bruzzese’s email states.

randi@pagosasun.com