Positive case of COVID-19 reported in county

By Ann Bruzzese

Pagosa Springs Medical Center

San Juan Basin Public Health and Pagosa Springs Medical Center confirm that Archuleta County has a new positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is in isolation and SJBPH is conducting contact tracing to quarantine and educate any individuals who may have been exposed. Due to patient privacy, no additional information is reported about the patient.

This new positive case in Archuleta County is a reminder to everyone to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.