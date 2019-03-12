Portion of Trujillo Road closed due to flooding, mud

Effective 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, County Road 500 (Trujillo Road) was closed due to flooding and mud problems from the recent moisture event. The closure is at approximately milepost 32 at the southwestern end of C.R. 500. The closure is southwest of Pagosa Junction and approximately 1.5 miles west of the intersection of C.R. 500 and C.R. 557.

Due to further precipitation expected the afternoon of March 12 and all day on March 13, it is expected the road will be closed until at least Thursday, March 14. Conditions will be monitored closely on an ongoing basis. Archuleta County Road and Bridge crews will be mobilized to open the road as soon as is practical.

For further information, please call Archuleta County Road and Bridge at 264-5660.

