Police seeking information on downtown burglary

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

On Nov. 22, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Pagosa Springs Police Department (PSPD) officer responded to a complaint of theft at The Springs Resort and Spa.

According to PSPD Chief Bill Rockensock, it was reported that a cash drawer and cash were taken from a register in the resort.

According to Rockensock, “There was no forced entry into the building and the theft is presumed to have occurred the night before.”

At this time there are currently no identified suspects in the case, according to Rockensock.

Rockensock explained that it was listed as a burglary in PSPD records “because of the occupied structure under Colorado law.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the PSPD at 264-4151.