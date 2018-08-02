Poachers

Dear Editor:

i applaud the recent conviction of two Oklahoma poachers. But what do you have to do to lose lifetime humting &fishing privileges in Colorado? Isn’t poaching trophy animals, wasting the meat, trespassing & bragging on Social media enough?

