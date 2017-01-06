- News
By James Dickhoff
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Nordic Club is hosting the fourth annual Plumtaw Ultra Nordic Ski Race this Saturday, Jan. 7.
This is a freestyle Nordic ski race with your choice of a 30-km or 60-km course along the base of Pagosa Peak on Fourmile Road and Plumtaw Road.
The races begin promptly at 8:30 a.m., so plan on arriving early enough to sign in, gear up and be ready to go. The starting and finish line is located 7 miles up Fourmile Road (CR 400), where winter road plowing ends. The race is held on public lands in the San Juan National Forest.
Racers can skate ski or classic ski (no set tracks) on their course choice. The event is a self supported race with limited aid stations. Race registration fee is donation-based and you can sign up at PagosaNordic.com under the events tab. There will be awards and prizes for top finishers.
Volunteer course monitors are still needed; if you are interested in helping out, please contact us at PagosaNordic@gmail.com.
