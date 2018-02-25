State playoff brackets released for basketball

- News
The state playoff brackets have been released for 3A basketball, with both Pagosa Springs High School teams earning a postseason bid.
The Lady Pirates, who defeated Centauri 48-42 for the league title Saturday night, enter the state bracket as the No. 2 team and will host first- and second-round action on March 2 and 3. The Lady Pirates will play No. 31 Middle Park in the first round.
The Pirates, who lost in the league play-in game, earned the No. 19 seed and will travel to Coal Ridge and take on No. 14 Manual in the first round.
For more information on the playoffs, see next Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
2018 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
2018 CHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
