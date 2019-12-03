Play, Learn and Grow workshops planned at library

By Josie Snow

Special to The PREVIEW

Did you know that almost 50 percent of Colorado children are cared for by informal caregivers? These include neighbors who provide home child care, grandparents and friends who watch youngsters during the day. Of those caregivers, many say they have an interest in receiving resources to help build early literacy skills in their charges.

Does this situation sound familiar? If so, then we have some activities for you. The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library will be hosting a special event for family, friends and neighbors who care for children under the age of 6. Hosted by the Growing Readers Together Early Literacy Specialists, the Play, Learn and Grow workshops will take place on Dec. 11 and 17 in the library’s programming room.

This two-part series welcomes those who care for children under 6 in informal settings who want to learn new ways to engage children in playful learning at home. Caregivers can also meet others, gain new early literacy skills, and acquire fun early literacy activities and materials for young children to enjoy in their child care home.

The first workshop, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. introduces ways to prepare young children for reading and school success. The second workshop on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. introduces easy ways to make S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) part of everyday play.

While the workshops are designed to build off each other, you are more than welcome to attend only one if that works best for you. Each workshop allows for caregivers to gain connections with others who can support them, along with food, fun and fantastic activities to take home. In addition, children are encouraged to attend and play along with their caregivers as we explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science so young children are ready to read and thrive when they enter school.

Please contact the library at 264-2209 for more information or to register for this event.

Follow these topics: Library, Lifestyle, Top Stories