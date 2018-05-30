Play for the Way Golf Tournament set for June 9

- News
By Bill Hudgins
Special to The SUN
The United Way 19th annual Golf Tournament will be played on June 9 at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
This will be a four-person scramble tournament with registration starting at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Ladies, gentlemen and players of all skills are invited.
This year’s tournament features $25,000 hole-in-one and $5,000 putting contests, cart, range balls and lunch all included in the entry fee of $80. There will also be a second hole-in-one contest for a $25,000 prize. Each player will receive one free ticket and additional tickets may be purchased for $5 apiece. There will then be a drawing during lunch and the winner (only one) will have a shot at the prize. There will also be door prizes (one free entry to each golfer, and additional tickets may be purchased for $1 apiece) and the ever popular $5 mulligans. A good time will be had by all.
Sponsorships are still available and entry forms may be obtained at the golf club, Pagosa Lakes Recreation Center, or by calling Bill Hudgins at 946-1624 or emailing Bill at oldwahoo@mail.com.
Play for the Way CDs
The Play for the Way CDs featuring 19 original songs from 15 of our very talented the musicians are still available for just $10.
Where else can you hear the great music of Steve Blechschmidt, George Clous, DC Duncan, Mark DeVoti (Wolf Creek Turkeys), John Graves, Bob Hemenger, The High Rollers, Michael and Dianne Killen, Shane Lane, Brooks Lindner, Terry Rickard, Lisa Saunders, Tim Sullivan and Debbee Tucker all at once and whenever you want? We hope to have this great music also available to download online within the next three weeks at playfortheway.com.
Net proceeds from the golf tournament and music sales benefit these Archuleta County nonprofits: Axis Health System, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Connections, Pagosa Outreach Connection, Rise Above Violence, Seeds of Learning and Tri-County Headstart.
They and United Way thank you for your support.
