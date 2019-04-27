Planting seeds of inspiration

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“The abundance you desire to experience must first be an experience in your mind” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and the New Thought Center (NTC, formerly Pagosa Community of New Thought) on Sunday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation “Planting Seeds of Inspiration.”

These are seeds that will inspire you to move forward in life with enthusiastic hearts and a clear sense of wholeness. Please join us for the teachings of Holmes on this subject.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

NTC holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.

Upcoming events

On Thursday, April 25, Dr. Zach Nelson, Ph.D., will speak on “Relieving Stress” at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, May 5, we will move to summer hours and meet at 10 a.m.

Reiki classes are held at NTC.

Please call NTC for more information. Donations are appreciated.

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

