Planning commission recommends denial of new BP well pad

By Chris Mannara and

Randi Pierce

Staff Writers

During a meeting of the Archuleta County Planning Commission on July 25, the commission moved to recommend that the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) deny a request made by BP Production Company for a new well pad near Arboles.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories