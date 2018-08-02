Planning commission recommends denial of new BP well pad

- News
By Chris Mannara and
Randi Pierce
Staff Writers
During a meeting of the Archuleta County Planning Commission on July 25, the commission moved to recommend that the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) deny a request made by BP Production Company for a new well pad near Arboles.
Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories